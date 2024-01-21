DeSantis Influencers Melt Down: ‘We’re Not Uniting Behind Trump’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s influencers are expressing disappointment in the governor’s decision to drop out of the Republican primary race Sunday, as many are posting salty messages such as “we reap what we sow” and others — but not all — making it clear that they do not intend to unite behind former President Donald Trump.

While much of the political world rejoiced in DeSantis’s decision to unify the party and back Trump in the primary race to focus on defeating President Biden in November, many of DeSantis’s online influencers are having a much more difficult time letting bygones be bygones.

“It’s ‘Governor Ron DeSantis’ now, is it?” Jenna Ellis sarcastically asked in reaction to a statement from the Trump campaign on DeSantis’s exit from the race and subsequent endorsement of Trump.

“No more Rob DeSanctimonious? We’re all just supposed to forget? They think so. I don’t. The audacity here to use the line, ‘It’s time to choose wisely,'” she said.

“Instead of trying genuinely to recruit DeSantis supporters, the Trump Camp takes a parting shot at @bobvanderplaats and evangelicals who wanted to be post-Trump,” she asserted:

It’s “Governor Ron DeSantis” now, is it? No more Rob DeSanctimonious? We’re all just supposed to forget? They think so. I don’t. The audacity here to use the line, “It’s time to choose wisely.” Instead of trying genuinely to recruit DeSantis supporters, the Trump Camp takes a… pic.twitter.com/YU8INPYJAL — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) January 21, 2024

“It was all just a psyop. And you all still trust anything that Trump promises?!” she proclaimed in another post:

It was all just a psyop. And you all still trust anything that Trump promises?! https://t.co/Wonkfj3nMd — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) January 21, 2024

“We’re not uniting behind Trump,” DeSantis adviser Robert Salvador said in a message on X, listing his issues with the former president:

“FUCK YOU TRUMP!!! #NeverUnite,” DeSantis influencer Chris Nelson exclaimed, retweeting other individuals who expressed that they will “not vote for Trump”:

The main reason why I'm not fully backing @RobertKennedyJr yet as a DeSantis supporter is I have seen him kissing Trump's ass way too much lately, We will soon find out if he is a serious candidate or just another Trump ass licker. https://t.co/97Gff63gsz — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) January 21, 2024

I will not vote for Trump. I will not vote for Biden. Those on the right will say that's a vote for Biden. I say having Trump as the nominee already solidified Biden's win. — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) January 21, 2024

“The people who spent the primary doxing DeSantis supporters, attacking our wives, kids, parents, trying to get us fired and make us unemployable, want to pretend none of that ever happened. It’s not going to happen,” pro-DeSantis influencer Pedro Gonzalez, whom Breitbart News exposed last summer, stated:

The people who spent the primary doxing DeSantis supporters, attacking our wives, kids, parents, trying to get us fired and make us unemployable, want to pretend none of that ever happened. It's not going to happen. — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) January 21, 2024

“A sad day for America,” host Steve Deace said. “I’m struck by the fear we made the same mistake the currently ascendant generation has consistently made time and time again, and puts us closer than ever to losing this once exceptional country.”

“And this time it was to bypass the most successful Republican politician so far this century, right when we needed somebody as ruthlessly efficient as DeSantis has proven to be,” he continued. “But alas, we reap what we sow”:

Excellent and classy closing message, but I wouldn't expect anything less by such fine people as @RonDeSantis and @CaseyDeSantis. A sad day for America. I'm struck by the fear we made the same mistake the currently ascendant generation has consistently made time and time again,… https://t.co/2M6dKkHjbr — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) January 21, 2024

Other DeSantis supporters also offered their takes as well — some measured and some hostile:

Nobody worked harder. He and @CaseyDeSantis left it all on the field. No matter what comes next I am honored to know them and blessed to live in the Free State of Florida. https://t.co/9uCSGnnX9h — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 21, 2024

In this case, America’s loss is Florida’s gain. 🐊💪🇺🇸 https://t.co/MEiD8in8Es — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 21, 2024

A once-in-a-generation leader who will continue to fight the fight in the Free State of Florida. Now and always, I am Team DeSantis. https://t.co/v1lINRquGA — Carly Atchison (@CarlyAtch) January 21, 2024

I’ve worked for many public servants, but only one who was truly selfless in his service to country. @RonDeSantis is the real deal. As someone who loves executing good policy to help people, supporting this guy has been fulfilling. We fought the good fight, and we aren’t done. https://t.co/iXDqZPkVwb — James Uthmeier (@JamesUthmeierFL) January 21, 2024

I am incredibly proud to have fought by and for @RonDeSantis and I will always continue to do so. The Governor is a true public servant, an unyielding conservative warrior who fights for the people, and a unique leader with a record of delivering on 100% of his promises. I trust… — Scott Wagner (@ScottWagnerFL) January 21, 2024

You can argue all you want in the replies, but you’re not going to convince me the 80-something guy who called heartbeat bills “terrible” and hem-hawed when asked if men can become women is the *best* option to lead a revolution for conservative values, even if I am grateful for… — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 21, 2024

Supporting Ron DeSantis for president has been one of the great honors of my political life, right up there with Pat Buchanan and Ron Paul, two other great leaders and brilliant thinkers for whom GOP voters weren’t yet ready. No matter what happens in November, I’ll sleep like a… — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) January 21, 2024

Obviously, I wouldn't vote for Biden or any other Democrat. That said, Trump's job, at least when it comes to winning my vote and support, is to prove that he is a better overall candidate than @RobertKennedyJr. Here's how things look so far on several key issues: Covid jab &… — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) January 21, 2024

On Tuesday morning I posted that the primary was over. DeSantis supporters were upset, but math is math. Ron’s speech was that of a statesman who wants to defeat the leftist agenda above all else. Sadly, Trump supporters are still attacking him and his supporters. Dumb move… — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 21, 2024

Congrats to all the people who have now been given permission to like DeSantis again. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 21, 2024

The right move. It will be great to have him back in Florida. https://t.co/VHQ5nSk0SB — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) January 21, 2024

Despite the flurry of emotions and opinions, DeSantis said in his closing message that it is “clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance.”

WATCH — Ron DeSantis Drops Out of Republican Primary, Endorses Trump:

Ron DeSantis / Twitter

“While I’ve had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent Joe Biden. That is clear,” DeSantis continued.

“I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican Guard of yesteryear — a repackaged form of warmed over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents,” DeSantis added.