Former President Donald Trump declared the Ron ‘DeSanctimonious’ nickname “officially retired” after Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped from the 2024 race.

The former president made his declaration on the nickname’s status during a campaign stop, prompting cheers from his supporters. Take a look:

The Ron “DeSanctimonious” nickname emerged in late 2022 after the midterm elections when the Florida governor became a serious contender for the 2024 presidential nomination. The former president routinely employed the nickname until the day that DeSantis dropped from the race and endorsed Trump.

WATCH — Ron DeSantis Drops Out of Republican Primary, Endorses Trump:

Ron DeSantis / Twitter

“If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome — more campaign stops, more interviews — I would do it,” DeSantis said. “But I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign.”

DeSantis then said that a “majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” adding that he respects their wishes.

“They watched his presidency get stymied by relentless resistance and they see Democrats using lawfare to this day to attack him. While I have had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden,” DeSantis said. “That is clear. I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear — a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism — that Nikki Haley represents. The days of putting Americans last, of kowtowing to large corporations, of caving to woke ideology, are over.”

