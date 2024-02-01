Democrat Says GOP May Block Funds for Biden’s Migration

A top Democrat is complaining that some GOP Senators oppose President Joe Biden’s demand for at least $15 billion in emergency funds to house and hide his migration wave in Americans’ cities and towns.

“I’m increasingly worried that Republicans aren’t committed to funding the deal on the appropriations side as a way to potentially undermine it,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), told reporters, adding:

If you support this deal, then you need to support the funding necessary to get it done….if you want to stand up a new emergency power at the border, you have to fund it. That doesn’t happen for free.

Murphy has been the top Democratic senator in the migration talks with the White House, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), and the GOP leadership.

The Senate’s Majority Leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), announced Thursday that he would force a vote on the border bill by Wednesday, February 7. The bill — and the associated check for migration spending — may be released on February 2.

The current dispute over migration rules began in August when Biden’s deputies asked for $14 billion extra to help bus and fly migrants into shelters and workplaces throughout the United States. The migration funding request is tied to extra funding for Ukraine’s war with Russia.

The funding is a top issue for Biden and his D.C. Democrats, and also for the many Democratic governors and mayors whose budgets are being drained by the migrants’ rational use of their “sanctuary city” laws.

“If the Democrats don’t get their funding, they’re going to continue to have the optics at the southern border because they’re not going to be able to hide [migrants] quickly,” said Chris Chmielenski, president of the Immigration Accountability Project.

If there is no additional funding in 2024, local TV stations will spend much time showing the impact of Biden’s migration on voters’ local schools, housing, shelters, budgets, and crime. The TV coverage will amplify local debates over migration — and likely damage Democrat candidates in the November election.

But a large block of funds, said Chmielenski, would help Biden’s deputies quickly disperse migrants from the border and also “get the Democratic big city Mayors off of Biden’s back,” he told Breitbart News.

A January poll of swing states showed that 53 percent of respondents said they see “much more” or “somewhat more” migration into their community. The January 16-22 poll of 4,956 registered voters was conducted by Morning Consult for Bloomberg. The same poll shows that 61 percent of voters blame Biden for the disaster.

The extra funding would be in addition to the billions of dollars allocated for migrant movement by the Departments of State, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services. For example, HHS spent roughly $20 billion on migrant aid programs in 2022 and 2023, according to OpentheBooks.com.

Additional billions in funding for the migration come from state and city governments, such as New York City and Denver, Colo. The cost is also imposed on small towns, such as Whitewater, Wisconsin, and counties, such as Rockland County, New York.

Near Cincinnati in Ohio, for example, Biden’s deputies have imported many poor, unskilled migrants from the West African country of Mauritania, according to Cincinnati.com:

[John] Keuffer, of Valley Interfaith, said it’s difficult finding people able to communicate with the incoming Mauritanians because only some speak French, while others speak languages for which translators are harder to find, such as Fula or Fulani. The language barrier makes it difficult to understand what help some people need. “The main thing I’m trying to do is to learn more,” Keuffer said. “We want to help them transition.” At the same time, he added, resources are stretched thin, especially in Cincinnati’s suburbs, which seems to be the hardest hit by the newcomers. “My attitude is we’re going to keep serving until we have nothing left to give,” he said.

Much of the funding for the Northside catch-and-release network is portrayed as foreign aid or emergency responses, and much is channeled through obscure non-government organizations, such as Catholic Charities, or HIAS.

Many of the aid groups are partners with investor-backed advocacy groups, such as KIND, which was founded by Brad Smith, the President of Microsoft, and Mark Zuckberg’s FWD.us. The breadth of investors who helped fund FWD.us was hidden from casual visitors to the group’s website in early 2021, but copies exist at other sites.

Other taxpayer funding is given to international groups that fund migrants as they trek to the U.S. border from South America. The Center for Immigration Studies reported on January 30:

a United Nations-led “Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP)” calls for more than 200 nonprofit groups to dole out $1.6 billion in cash debit cards, food, clothing, medical treatment, shelter, and even “humanitarian transportation” during 2024 to millions of U.S.-bound immigrants in 17 Latin American nations and Mexico. … A follow-up CIS examination of the more than 30 faith-based nonprofits among those UN NGO partners — representing Jewish, Lutheran, Seventh Day Adventist, Catholic, and nondenominational evangelical organizations — shows that the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) have been mainlining taxpayer funds to these groups, which then distribute them to keep hundreds of thousands of migrants comfortably moving toward illegal U.S. southern border crossings.

Many polls show the public wants to welcome some immigration, but the polls also show deep and broad public opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into the jobs and homes needed by the families of blue-collar and white-collar Americans.

The labor inflow has forced down Americans’ wages. It has also boosted rents and housing prices, and it has reduced native-born Americans’ clout in local and national elections. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of fields.