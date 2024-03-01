Dozens of conservative groups are asking House Republicans to protect religious Americans who have a traditional view of marriage.

Organizations led by Advancing American Freedom (AAF), a conservative policy organization founded by former Vice President Mike Pence, sent a letter to Republican lawmakers on Friday demanding they prioritize passing the “Roy Marriage Amendment” in appropriations bills, the Daily Caller News Foundation first reported.

“As the leaders of organizations dedicated to protecting religious liberty and other First Amendment liberties for all Americans, we encourage you to include the Roy ‘Marriage Amendment’ in the upcoming appropriations bills,” the letter reads. “The language would provide much-needed protection to organizations and individuals who hold traditional beliefs on marriage from discrimination by the federal government.”

The amendment would bar the government from engaging in “any discriminatory action against a person, wholly or partially on the basis that such person speaks, or acts, in accordance with a sincerely held religious belief, or moral conviction” that marriage is between a man and a woman. The amendment would also prohibit the federal government from eliminating religious organizations’ tax exemption status based on their beliefs about marriage.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) first submitted the amendment to the House in 2022 to be included in the “Respect for Marriage Act” (RFMA). Senators rejected its companion amendment and ultimately passed the bill, which President Joe Biden then signed.

The RFMA was introduced following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade due to Democrats’ unfounded concerns that the Supreme Court could use the Dobbs decision to overrule the Court’s Obergefell gay marriage decision. Overall, the RFMA repealed the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act and required the federal government to recognize any marriage that was “valid in the place where entered into.” The bill also requires every state to recognize every same-sex marriage that “is valid in the State where the marriage was entered into.”

“The Roy Marriage Amendment is particularly necessary in light of the 117th Congress passing the so-called ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ during its lame duck session,” the letter reads. “The Roy Marriage Amendment would rebalance the scales of justice and ensure that individuals and organizations are protected in exercising their First Amendment rights.”

The House is working to avoid a government shutdown after failing to pass a budget for fiscal year 2024 in September. Members vote on Thursday to extend the deadline to March 8, “prompting AAF to encourage lawmakers to push the amendment through before a potential shutdown,” according to the report.



“This provision is needed now more than ever, for no one should ever fear government punishment for holding to traditional marriage as the unique blessing that it is for all,” the letter concludes. “We strongly encourage you to once again include the Roy ‘Marriage Amendment’ in upcoming appropriations bills.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.