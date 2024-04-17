Poll: Most Voters Do Not Support Abortion Throughout Pregnancy

While many Americans identify themselves as pro-choice, a strong majority do not think abortion should be legal past the third month of pregnancy, a new poll found.

Sixty-six percent of American voters believe abortion should not be legal past three months, according to Rasmussen Reports. At three months, an unborn baby has developed sex characteristics, is developing all of his or her organs and facial features, is growing fingernails and toenails, and is even “starting to explore a bit by doing things like opening and closing its fists and mouth,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“That includes 14 percent who think all abortions should be illegal,” the poll found. “Another 12 percent say abortion should be legal up to the first six months of pregnancy, while 15 percent believe abortion should be legal at any time during a pregnancy before the moment of birth.”

The Rasmussen Reports poll shows less support for abortion on demand than some other recent surveys, although many pollsters will lump together “legal in most cases” and “legal in all cases.” A The Economist/YouGov Poll released this week found that 31 percent believe “Abortion should be legal, but with some restrictions (such as for minors or late-term abortions)” and 32 percent believe “Abortion should only be legal in special circumstances, such as when the life of the mother is in danger,” while 28 percent say, “Abortion should always be legal. There should be no restrictions on abortion.”

The Rasmussen Report survey found that 70 percent of Republicans and 53 percent of unaffiliated voters think abortion should not be legal past three months. Interestingly, 45 percent of Democrats also say abortion should not be legal past three months, despite efforts from activists to enshrine abortion up to six months — and through nine months under certain exceptions — in more than a dozen states, as well as on the federal level.

“Those totals include 22 percent of Republicans, seven percent (7 percent) of Democrats and 12 percent of unaffiliated voters who say all abortions should be illegal,” according to the poll report.

The survey found that over half (53 percent) of American voters generally consider themselves to be pro-choice, while 37 percent say they are generally pro-life, and another 10 percent are unsure.

The survey found that both those who identify as pro-choice and pro-life “do not hold extreme positions on the issue.”

“Among voters who consider themselves pro-choice, for example, only 43 percent believe abortion should be legal past the third month of pregnancy, including just 25 percent who think abortion should be legal at any time during a pregnancy before the moment of birth,” the poll report reads. “And among voters who consider themselves pro-life, less than a third (29 percent) say all abortions should be illegal.”

The survey was conducted with 1,093 likely U.S. voters on April 11 and 14-15, 2024. The margin of sampling error is ±3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.