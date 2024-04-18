House Freedom Caucus Official Position: Kill Mike Johnson’s America Last Rule

The House Freedom Caucus on Thursday said that the path toward securing the border goes through killing Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) foreign aid package.

“The House Freedom Caucus will vote NO on rule for the ‘America Last’ foreign wars supplemental package with zero border security, and urge all House Republicans to do the same. To secure the border, we must kill the rule,” the House Freedom Caucus wrote in a statement.

Don’t just tweet about securing the border. Actually DO IT by killing the rule for @SpeakerJohnson’s #AmericaLast foreign wars package. Americans need to know: who’s willing to just talk and who’s willing to FIGHT? pic.twitter.com/OvVEvxczkI — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) April 18, 2024

The Freedom Caucus statement follows as Johnson has moved to pass a foreign aid package that does not include any border measures. Conservatives have argued that if there is to be any more foreign aid to Ukraine, there must be a measure to combat the migrant crisis at the southern border.

RELATED EXCLUSIVE: Thousands of Migrants Cross Border into Eagle Pass, Texas

Randy Clark / Breitbart Texas

Conservatives have sounded the alarm at the prospect that Speaker Johnson may be using Democrats to help pass the rule to enact the foreign aid package.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who has signed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) motion to remove Johnson as speaker, said, “Unprecedented: Speaker Johnson plans to pass the rule for the $100 billion foreign aid package using Democrats on the Rules Committee. Is he working for Democrats or Republicans now?”

He added, “This is the Uniparty ‘reveal.’”

“Never happened before that minority party has carried a rule vote,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) wrote.

“Proof that Speaker Johnson is negotiating with AOC and Democrats to give them everything they want,” Green wrote. “He’s making a deal with Democrats to save his speakership by changing the threshold on the Motion to Vacate. Mike Johnson = Democrat Speaker (Nancy Pelosi).”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.