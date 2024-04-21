Former first lady Melania Trump revealed on Sunday that she is selling $245 necklaces ahead of Mother’s Day weekend on May 12, noting that “being a mother is one of the most important roles.”

The customizable gold necklace, which is named “Her Love & Gratitude” became available on the former first lady’s website on Sunday morning. It is described as a “flower pendant” necklace with an “adjustable chain.”

“Being a mother is one of the most important roles in life,” Trump told the Hill in a statement. “For this Mother’s Day, I have designed the ‘Her Love & Gratitude’ necklace to express immense gratitude and honor all mothers.”

The necklaces can “be engraved with names, initials, or significant dates to create a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry,” according to Trump’s website.

Each necklace also comes with the former first lady’s signature on it.

Trump has largely remained out of the spotlight as former President Donald Trump campaigns for reelection in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

A political and social source close to the former first lady told People that she “dislikes a petting zoo” and will attend events “when she has to.” The former first lady has also been known to focus on raising her and the former president’s son, Barron.

“Melania dislikes a petting zoo. She goes when she has to but if it’s not essential she prefers to stay out of the public eye,” the source told the outlet. “When an event is packed full of campaigning types and crowds of people even at Mar-a-Lago, she tries to opt out.”

The former president has also been known to sell his own items, from shiny, gold high tops with the American flag for $399, to Bibles for $60.