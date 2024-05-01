Following the recent Democrat proposal of a bill aimed at stripping protection from former President Donald Trump, should he be convicted of a felony and incarcerated, Texas Republican Congressman Wesley Hunt is introducing legislation to permanently guarantee Secret Service protection for all former U.S. presidents, ensuring it remains unaffected by personal or political biases.

The Save American Former Elected Presidents Act (SAFE Presidents), to be presented this week, seeks to guarantee lifelong Secret Service protection for all U.S. presidents, making it irrevocable and immune to termination due to “animosity” or “political disagreement,” thereby ensuring the safety of former presidents as intended by law.

WATCH — Undaunted! Trump Lambasts Unfair “Biden Trials” as “Election Interference”:

C-SPAN

Insisting that “laws may not be applied differently to punish political opponents, as is the case in third-world countries,” the fresh bill, previewed exclusively by Breitbart News, calls for the Secret Service to “protect former Presidents until their death.”

The legislation follows Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson’s (D-MS) introduction of H.R. 8081 – The DISGRACED Former Protectees Act on April 19, a measure clearly intended to strip protection from former President Trump should he be convicted of a felony and sent to jail. Hunt’s bill counteracts this bill, keeping Secret Service security for the duration of a former president’s lifetime, as initially envisioned.

JUST IN: Congressman @BennieGThompson introduced legislation to ensure no Secret Service protection for convicted felons sentenced to prison. READ MORE HERE: https://t.co/pwSYtd5sVN pic.twitter.com/1N65BHk5yQ — House Homeland Security Committee Democrats (@HomelandDems) April 19, 2024

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Wednesday, Hunt noted that Trump is a former president, the Republican nominee for president, as well as “the likely 47th President of the United States.”

Facing “unprecedented criminal investigations and coordinated political persecutions,” Trump now also faces the “prospect of losing his Secret Service protection in the middle of a presidential campaign,” he said.

Turning to Thompson’s bill, Hunt argued that it intentionally places lives at risk.

“This is a remarkably brazen move to endanger the life of a former president and future leader of the free world,” Hunt explained, deeming Thompson’s bill “just the latest attempt at lawfare to stop Trump from being democratically elected to the White House.”

WATCH — Trump Wishes Wife Melania Happy Birthday While He’s Stuck “At a Courthouse for a Rigged Trial”:

C-SPAN

Hunt boasted that his bill, which protects past and future presidents from losing protection due to any contention, “upholds the values of our country.”

“The United States should not be operating like a third-world nation,” he said. “Punishing political opponents with lawfare is not in concert with the values of our country, and the SAFE Presidents Act provides Secret Service protection for all presidents unto death, as is intended by law.”

The matter comes as New York County Judge Juan Merchan ruled that former President Trump violated a gag order during his trial, holding him in criminal contempt and threatening him with jail time for any further infractions.

Last year, Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 felonies in the criminal case concerning alleged election interference and a legal retainer paid to Michael Cohen. The trial is the first-ever criminal trial of a president of the United States, and Trump could face jail time if convicted.

Trump now faces four indictments across different jurisdictions, totaling 91 counts, potentially resulting in significant penalties.

Most Americans doubt a fair outcome in Trump’s criminal trial, with increasing numbers viewing it as irrelevant to his reelection fitness, according to a CNN poll Friday.

In addition, a majority of voters agree Democrats are using the legal system to take out their political opponents — namely Trump, an Harvard-Harris survey found in April.