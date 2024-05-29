Exclusive — Trump Campaign’s Karoline Leavitt: Trump Said ‘Punch Back’ After Biden Presser

Former President Donald Trump’s reaction to the Biden-Harris campaign’s Tuesday courthouse presser was to “punch back,” Trump 2024 National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a Wednesday appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Leavitt said they were tipped off to the press conference by a friendly source outside of the courthouse, and they quickly informed Trump.

“So we informed the President about that. And of course, he said, ‘Get your butts out there and go punch back,’” Leavitt said, referencing the press conference which featured an unhinged rant from actor Robert De Niro.

“So that’s exactly what we did,” she said, describing the Biden campaign press conference as “desperate.”

“It was a JV looking campaign. And they put in their press release that it was gonna be special guests. Robert De Niro rolls out of the van wearing a mask, jostling to the microphones. We couldn’t believe it,” she said, noting that they were “laughing” to themselves at the spectacle.

“Then he goes on an unhinged … tirade about how if President Trump is reelected the end of the world is going to come. That is literally what he said. And while he was speaking, car horns are honking, someone’s car alarm went off. Our protesters are out there chanting. It was just — it was fantastic. It couldn’t have gone any worse for them,” she said.

Indeed, even left-wing media outlets largely ignored the De Niro presser, as Breitbart News noted.

“And then we got up there and you know, we booked it. And the fact that they were there really just proved that this entire trial has been political from the beginning,” Leavitt said, emphasizing that the Biden campaign’s decision to hold that press conference on the final day ahead of jury deliberations shows that “they’re panicking” and that the whole trial is backfiring.

