Former President Donald Trump’s favorability rating slightly increased, but remained statistically unchanged from March 2024, after Democrat Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg successfully convicted Trump last week, an ABC News poll found Sunday.
The survey suggests Americans have not changed their feelings about Trump after the conviction that many legal commentators believe was secured by novel legal theory. Trump pledged to appeal the verdict Friday. Sentencing is scheduled for mid-July before the Republican Party’s convention.
The poll sampled 781 adults from May 31 to June 1 with a 3.7 point margin of error. Trump’s trial ended on May 30.
Thirty-one percent of Americans view Trump favorably, up from 29 percent in March.
In contrast, Biden’s favorability sunk one point from 33 percent to 32 percent.
Biden defended the conviction of his political opponent on Friday and claimed it was “reckless” for his gagged political opponent to call it “rigged.”
Trump’s campaign said it raised $52.8 million in 24 hours from online donations after the guilty verdict.
“This can’t be allowed to happen to other presidents; it should never be allowed to happen in the future,” Trump said Friday. “But this is far beyond me. This is bigger than Trump. This is bigger than me.”
“Make America great again,” Trump said. “Remember November 5.”
