Former President Donald Trump’s favorability rating slightly increased, but remained statistically unchanged from March 2024, after Democrat Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg successfully convicted Trump last week, an ABC News poll found Sunday.

The survey suggests Americans have not changed their feelings about Trump after the conviction that many legal commentators believe was secured by novel legal theory. Trump pledged to appeal the verdict Friday. Sentencing is scheduled for mid-July before the Republican Party’s convention.

The poll sampled 781 adults from May 31 to June 1 with a 3.7 point margin of error. Trump’s trial ended on May 30.

Thirty-one percent of Americans view Trump favorably, up from 29 percent in March.

In contrast, Biden’s favorability sunk one point from 33 percent to 32 percent.

Biden defended the conviction of his political opponent on Friday and claimed it was “reckless” for his gagged political opponent to call it “rigged.”

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman Biden pointed out that Trump’s lawyers chose the jury in Manhattan, a location from which Trump tried to move the case. The Manhatten jury pool more often than not leaned politically left,reporter Maggie Haberman said during jury selection.