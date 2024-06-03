Adam Schiff, Client of Judge Merchan’s Daughter, Fundraises with Battleground Senate Democrats

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a top client of Loren Merchan, Trump trial Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter, opened a joint fundraising committee with battleground Democrat Senate candidates.

In late May Schiff’s Senate PAC opened a joint fundraiser committee with:

Bob Casey for Senate, Sen. Bob Casey’s (D-PA) Senate PAC

Montanans for Tester, Sen. Jon Tester’s (D-MT) PAC

Tammy Baldwin for Senate, Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s (D-WI) Senate PAC

Friends of Sherrod Brown, Sen. Sherrod Brown’s (D-OH) reelection committee

Rosen for Nevada, Sen. Jacky Rosen’s (D-NV) reelection campaign committee

Colin Allred for Senate, Rep. Colin Allred’s (D-TX) Senate campaign committee

Gallego for Arizona, Rep. Ruben Gallego’s (D-AZ) Senate campaign PAC

Elissa Slotkin for Michigan, Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s (D-MI) Senate campaign PAC

Schiff said on Sunday that President Joe Biden should campaign on former President Donald Trump’s guilty verdict in the New York business records case.

“I think for the president, there’s a time and a place for each argument. I think on the day of the conviction, the day thereafter — I can understand the president staying above the fray and demonstrating his respect and expressing his respect for the jury system. But I think the president should be leaning into this going forward,” Schiff said on CNN.

“His competitor is a convicted felon and you can only imagine if the situation was reversed, they would be going after Joe Biden with a vengeance. They’re making those false claims about Joe Biden, regardless. So I think not only the president, but Democrats need to be making the case forcefully to the American people,” he added.

In 2020, then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) named Schiff as one of the impeachment managers during the second impeachment trial against Trump.

“Jon Tester and Sherrod Brown both supported President Trump’s impeachment, so it’s not surprising that California Radical Adam Schiff is supporting their campaigns,” National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) communications director Mike Berg said in a written statement.