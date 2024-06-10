Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) and his wife Gisele were hospitalized after they were involved in a car crash on a Maryland highway Sunday morning.

A spokesperson from Fetterman’s office confirmed to Breitbart News that the couple is now home in Braddock, Pennsylvania, and are “doing well” after being treated at War Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.

The spokesperson confirmed that the couple had been “involved in a car accident” and that “out of an abundance of caution” they were taken to a hospital where the senator was “treated for a bruised shoulder.”

“On Sunday morning, John and Gisele were involved in a car accident with another driver,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, they were evaluated at a local hospital. John was treated for a bruised shoulder and they were discharged that afternoon. They are doing well and happy to be back in Braddock.”

Fetterman had reportedly been driving a Chevrolet Traverse at the time, which rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala while traveling on I-70 in Hancock, Maryland, located near the borders of Pennsylvania and West Virginia, a spokesperson with the Maryland State Police confirmed to the Daily Mail.

“According to a preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Traverse and a Chevrolet Impala were both traveling west on I-70 when for unknown reasons, the Traverse struck the rear of the Impala,” the Maryland State Police spokesperson explained.

The spokesperson added that “a passenger in the Traverse and the operator of the Impala were transported by ambulance” to War Memorial Hospital in order to receive treatment for their injuries.

Fetterman, who is currently serving his first term as a senator for Pennsylvania, has dealt with a variety of health issues. In May 2022, then-Pennslyvania Lt. Gov. Fetterman revealed he had suffered a stroke. Fetterman went on to win his election in November against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz.

Months later, in February 2023, it was revealed that Fetterman had checked himself into a hospital to be treated for clinical depression. Since then, Fetterman has spoken out about his depression.