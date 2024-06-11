Hunter Biden’s guilty verdict is a “distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family,” Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement following the conviction.

Biden family members and Biden business-linked entities received more than $15 million from individuals in Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Romania, and China, according to the House impeachment inquiry.

“Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit,” Leavitt said.

A Delaware jury on Tuesday found Hunter guilty on all three gun charges after only several hours of deliberating.

Testimony from several witnesses during the trial said Hunter used drugs in 2018, the timeframe that he worked on foreign business deals with his family.

One of the biggest deals came when Biden’s family members accepted money from CEFC China Energy Co, an organization with close ties to the CCP. The House Oversight Committee revealed in 2023 that CEFC controlled State Energy HK Limited, a company linked to $1.3 million collective payments to the Biden family members.

Through the Biden family’s suspicious activity reports (SARs), the committee also discovered a Biden associate, Rob Walker, received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

Hunter, who is a lawyer, also earned a $1 million legal retainer in 2017 from the CEFC’s chairman, Ye Jianming. In addition, Hunter received a large diamond from Ye worth an estimated $80,000 in February 2017.