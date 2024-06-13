A 25-page report from the Bureau of Justice Statistics shows that non-citizens accounted for 64 percent of arrests for federal offenses in 2018.

The report showed a complete flip from 1998 when 63 percent of arrests for federal offenses were of U.S. citizens. In 2018, 64 percent of arrests for federal offenses were non-citizens.

Non-U.S. citizens make up roughly seven percent of the U.S. population, according to the 2017 U.S. Census Bureau, but non-U.S. citizens still “accounted for 15% of all federal arrests and 15% of prosecutions in U.S. district court for non-immigration crimes in 2018,” per the report.

In the five judicial districts along the U.S. Southern Border with Mexico, federal arrests nearly doubled between the years of 1998 and 2018 — 33 percent to 65 percent.

In the span of those 20 years, nearly 95 percent of the increase in federal arrests was “due to immigration offenses.”

Other key findings showed that the majority of these non-citizens who were arrested came from Mexico (roughly 40 percent) trailed by Central Americans at 20 percent. U.S. citizen arrests for federal offenses accounted for 36 percent. Per the report:

From 1998 to 2018, the share of all federal arrests by country of citizenship rose from 28% to 40% for Mexican citizens, rose from 1% to 20% for citizens of Central American countries, and fell from 63% to 36% for U.S. citizens. The five crime types for which non-U.S. citizens were most likely to be prosecuted in U.S. district court in 2018 were illegal reentry (72% of prosecutions), drugs (13%), fraud (4.5%), alien smuggling (4%), and misuse of visas (2%). The five crime types for which U.S. citizens were most likely to be prosecuted in U.S. district court in 2018 were drugs (38% of prosecutions), weapons (21%), fraud (12%), public order (12%), and alien smuggling (6%).

As Breitbart News reported this week, a recent YouGov poll found that a striking majority of U.S. voters would back a national program deporting migrants illegally in the United States.

“The poll, published Sunday, found that 62 percent of registered voter respondents would back ‘a new national program to deport all undocumented immigrants currently living in the U.S. illegally.’ Thirty-eight percent of voters would oppose such a program,” it noted.

