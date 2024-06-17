Report: Secret Service Robbed at Gunpoint During Biden California Trip

Law enforcement officials have revealed that a United States Secret Service agent was robbed “at gunpoint” while President Joe Biden was visiting California over the weekend.

The Tustin Police Department (TPD) issued a press release on Monday stating that officers responded to a report of a “possible robbery” that had occurred on Saturday evening involving a U.S. Secret Service agent having “his bag” stolen at gunpoint.

“On Saturday, June 15, 2024 at approximately 9:36 p.m., Tustin Police Officers responded to a call of a possible robbery that just occurred at the Tustin Fields I residential community,” the TPD wrote in its press release. “On arrival, officers discovered the victim was a member of the U.S. Secret Service and his bag was stolen at gunpoint.”

During the incident, a “shooting occurred,” the TPD wrote in the press release, adding that the suspects had not been found and “it is unknown” if they were injured.

“Officers have located some of the victim’s belongings in the area and the incident is still being investigated,” the TPD added.

The press release from the TPD adds that a “2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35” or similar vehicle was spotted “leaving the scene.”

Chief of Communications for the U.S. Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, confirmed in a statement to Breitbart News that a Secret Service agent had been the “victim of an armed robbery” while “returning from a work assignment.”

In Guglielmi’s statement, he confirmed that while the Secret Service agent had “discharged their service weapon,” the agent “did not sustain any injuries.”

“A member of the U.S. Secret Service was the victim of an armed robbery in Tustin, California late Saturday when returning from a work assignment,” Guglielmi said in his statement to Breitbart News. “The employee discharged their service weapon during the incident but unknown if the assailants were struck. We are thankful that the employee did not sustain any injuries.”

Biden attended a fundraiser in Los Angeles with former President Barack Obama and celebrities such as George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel over the weekend.

Scripps News reported that Biden had gone back to his hotel in Los Angeles “shortly before” 9:00 p.m.