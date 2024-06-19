Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) explained that he did not attend a meeting with former President Donald Trump last week to “support” him, but rather to “listen.”

Romney clarified to CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju that the meeting he attended at the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) headquarters between Republican senators and Trump, had not swayed his opinion on supporting the former president.

“I didn’t go there to support former President Trump,” Romney began. “I went there to listen to what he was planning on doing if he became president.”

Romney, along with Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-A) had stated they would not be in attendance at the meeting with Trump, referencing scheduling conflicts.

The Utah senator ended up attending the meeting with Trump after his flight was reportedly canceled.

“With President Trump, it’s a matter of personal character,” Mitt Romney added. “I draw a line and say when someone has been actually found to have been sexually assaulting, that’s something I just won’t cross over in the person I would want to have as president of the United States.”

This is not the first time Romney has said he will not support Trump. During an interview on CNN’s The Source in February, Romney said he would not vote for Trump over President Joe Biden.

Romney has been a staunch opponent of Trump’s. As the former president was in the middle of his business records trial, Romney rendered him a guilty verdict.

In September 2023, Romney revealed that he would not be seeking reelection and slammed Trump for having a lack of “leadership.”

Trump has endorsed Riverton, Utah, Mayor Trent Staggs, who is running to replace Romney. In his endorsement of Staggs, Trump called Romney a “total loser.”