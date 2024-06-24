Biden ‘Appalled’ by Antisemitic Mob Targeting Los Angeles Synagogue

President Joe Biden said that he was “appalled by the scenes” from an antisemitic mob that had targeted the Adas Torah synagogue in the Jewish neighborhood of Pico-Robertson on Sunday.

In a post on X, Biden described the situation on Sunday as being “dangerous, unconscionable, antisemitic, and un-American.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters targeted the Adas Torah synagogue on Sunday morning and blocked the entrance to the synagogue, preventing Jewish members of the community from entering an Israeli real estate event.

Anti-Israel protesters have gathered outside the Adas Torah Synagogue Los Angeles where an Israel real-estate fair is taking place. According to reports from the scene, the protesters have surrounded the synagogue and are preventing Jews from entering.

"Americans have a right to peaceful protest," Biden added. "But blocking access to a house of worship – and engaging in violence – is never acceptable."

“Americans have a right to peaceful protest,” Biden added. “But blocking access to a house of worship – and engaging in violence – is never acceptable.”

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) showed up in riot gear after verbal confrontations between pro-Palestinian protesters and counter-protesters escalated into violence, ABC7 News reported.

The LAPD was also seen having closed off Pico Boulevard in front of the synagogue after the pro-Palestinian protesters and counter-protesters had clashed.

LAPD in tactical gear has closed off Pico Blvd in front of the Adas Torah after hours of clashes between Pro-Palestinian and Pro-Israeli protesters outside of an Israeli real estate fair inside the synagogue.

In response to the antisemitic mob targeting the Adas Torah synagogue, several other lawmakers issued statements labeling the actions of pro-Palestinian protesters as being antisemitic.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated in a post on X that “blocking entry to a synagogue” was not a protest, but “plain antisemitism.”

“Blocking entry to a synagogue. Attacking Jewish people and their businesses indiscriminately. That’s not protest. That’s pure, plain antisemitism. The horrifying violence in Pico-Robertson on Sunday has absolutely not place in California.”

Los Angeles Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky (D) issued a statement on Sunday calling the “antisemitic violence” that broke out in front of the Adas Torah synagogue “deeply concerning.”

“The antisemitic violence that broke out this afternoon in Pico Robertson would have been completely unacceptable anywhere in Los Angeles, but that it was planned and carried out in front of a synagogue in the heart of LA’s Jewish community should be deeply concerning to us all,” Yaroslavsky said. “Everyone has the right to protest, and everyone also has the right to be safe from fear and violence. We deserve answers for how this situation escalated, which is why I will be joining Mayor Bass, the Jewish Federation, LAPD and others for a community meeting in the coming days. The safety and well-being of all our communities must be our top priority.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also issued statements about the antisemitic mob targeting the Adas Torah synagogue.

