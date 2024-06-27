Judge Cannon Orders Hearing on Jack Smith’s Piercing of Attorney-client Privilege

A federal judge in Washington had previously ruled that Corcoran’s account could be used as evidence in the case because of the crime-fraud exception to attorney-client privilege, which allows the use of communications that may have been made in furtherance of a crime. Cannon said Thursday that she, as the judge overseeing the indictment in Florida, had to make her own determination.

In addition to the piercing of attorney-client privilege, Smith’s case against Trump may also be compromised by accusations that the Department of Justice tried to pressure Stanley Woodward, an attorney for Trump co-defendant Waltine Nauta, by suggesting he could lose a bid for a federal judgeship in the course of representing his client.

Cannon’s order suggests that the trial in the “documents” case could be further delayed, if the case is not dismissed outright. It also means that Trump and his co-defendants will see evidence they might not otherwise have seen.

No date has yet been set for the evidentiary hearing, according to the Post.

