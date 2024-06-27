Rep. Wesley Hunt to Air Ad During Presidential Debate Highlighting Biden’s ‘Racist’ Conduct: ‘Black Americans Deserve Better’

An ad from Texas Republican Wesley Hunt, which is set to air on Fox News and CNN during the 2024 U.S. presidential debate, calls attention to President Joe Biden’s history of “racist” conduct while pointing to his “real record” on racial issues.

The one-minute advertisement shows various clips of the 81-year-old Democrat president, as it criticizes his civil rights record while citing his past ties with segregationists as well as various racial comments throughout his career.

For decades the Democrat party has made identity politics the foundation of their platform to black voters. Ironic when you consider the racist record of the man sitting atop their ticket for President. This is the REAL Joe Biden.

And this is his REAL record on race.… pic.twitter.com/ousJsZKPm8 — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) June 27, 2024

“After fifty years of racist statements and racist policies, black Americans deserve better than Joe Biden,” it concludes.

The six-figure ad, produced by Hunt’s Hellfire PAC, will be broadcast in key swing state cities with significant black populations, including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Detroit, Charlotte, Milwaukee, and Pittsburgh.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Thursday, Hunt suggested, “If any Republican President had the history on race that Joe Biden has, they would be ostracized, canceled, and excoriated by the media.”

“But when it’s Biden, there’s always an excuse,” he added. “And when there’s not an excuse, the behavior and the policies are simply memory-holed.”

Hunt insisted that it is “our duty in this pivotal election season to remind the voters just who Joe Biden is, what his policies represent, and why black Americans, especially, can never make that mistake again.”

The presidential debate is expected to be widely viewed across the nation, with most American adults planning to watch or listen to some segments of Thursday’s face-off. According to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research polling, some six in ten American adults say they are “extremely” or “very” likely to watch the debate live or in clips, or read about or listen to commentary about the performance of the combatants in the news or on social media.

The matter comes as a CBS News/YouGov poll published this week showed former President Donald Trump making gains with black voters, with support at 24 percent — nearly double from 2020.

🇺🇲 2024 GE: CBS News/YouGov Trump: 50% [=]

Biden: 49% [=] [+/- change vs June 5-7]

—

Crosstabs

• Age 18-29: Biden 61-38%

• Age 30-44: Trump 50-49%

• Age 45-64: Trump 53-47%

• Age 65+: Trump 55-45%

• Independents: Biden 50-49%

• White: Trump 57-43%

• Black: Biden… pic.twitter.com/UXdryH1LCq — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 23, 2024

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.