Exclusive — Marsha Blackburn: The Biden-Harris Ticket Is ‘Set’

The Democrat ticket is “set” with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, casting doubt on the prospect of Democrats replacing the 81-year-old as the nominee.

“The Democrats don’t have the option of replacing Joe Biden,” Blackburn said following the debate, which resulted in widespread Democrat panic across the board due to the octogenarian’s lackluster debate performance.

“There’s not a vehicle for them to do that. Their rules are very onerous for their convention and their structure, and Jason Miller did a good job of weighing that out last night. And what we know is that it is going to be their ticket is set,” the senator said. “So it is going to be a Biden-Harris ticket.”

“And what we do know is that the American people looked at this performance last night, and they, the people, decided that Joe Biden was not up to the task, and the Democrats know that,” she said, explaining that Democrats are now scrambling around to “save some of these seats at local, state and congressional” levels.

Further, she said many Democrats in vulnerable districts are concerned because “they know they cannot win with Joe Biden at the top of the ticket.”

Blackburn emphasized she does not realistically see how Biden could be easily replaced by another Democrat, given the rules of qualifying.

“I don’t see how he could resign, you know. … The thing is this, their ballot is set. You have to qualify for ballots in states. You have to qualify by a certain deadline. Their rules for their convention are pretty onerous, and you can see all of that,” she said, predicting that Democrats will likely “try something” because they see the stark reality that Biden is “toast.”

“I think it’s a matter now of, does he try to leave on his own, or does he get beat? But they really have a very difficult way to try to get him off the ballot,” she said. “Their rules just don’t allow for it.”

