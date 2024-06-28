Exclusive — RNC Chair Michael Whatley: Joe Biden Replacement Would Make No Difference, Policies Are the Same

A last-minute scramble to replace President Joe Biden as the Democrat nominee would make no difference because the policies of failure would be the same, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Whatley said during a Friday appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Whatley reacted to Thursday night’s debate, praising former President Donald Trump’s performance as absolutely “dominant” and Biden’s as incredibly weak. And while there is now widespread panic among Democrats, Whatley does not believe that a replacement for Biden — even if it were someone like Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) — would make a difference.

“I don’t think it’s different if the Democrats switch it out because there’s not a single Democratic nominee that is going to have a single position that’s different from Joe Biden,” Whatley explained, although he made it clear he does not believe a switch out is likely.

“They’re all going to double down on the same policy. They want an open border. They want high inflation. I don’t understand why they want America to be weak. They do not want us to be leaders on the international stage. They want American families decimated, and they want to see, you know, people dependent on the government. So I think that if they were to make a change, it makes no difference in this race because it comes down — like I said, it’s strength versus weakness. It’s success versus failure. And we are absolutely, right now, seeing President Trump able to deliver a very strong remedy. How are we going to restore America’s place in the world? How are we going to restore our southern border? How are we going to restore our economy and American prosperity?” he asked, noting that Democrats cannot make a major change like that unless Biden wants to step down.

“Those delegates that have voted for him in all of the primaries — and we have completely finished the primary process across the country — are bound to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. All of the money that they have raised, the hundreds of millions of dollars that they’ve raised, was raised for the Biden-Harris campaign. So it is absolutely not a given that they’re going to be able to switch this out, and they certainly are not going to do it if Jill Biden doesn’t allow Joe Biden to step down,” Whatley remarked.

He also agreed with a caller who said it is crucial that Republicans focus on targeting the overall Democrat agenda rather than Biden’s age and mental fitness.

“This is the progressive wing of the Democrat Party agenda, and it doesn’t matter who is the candidate that’s out there. You look at all the Senate races across the country, you look at the congressional races across the country — the Democrat Party right now stands for Hamas. They stand for open borders. They stand for a weak economy. And I couldn’t agree more with Bill,” Whatley explained.

“We need to drive that point home that, you know, Joe Biden is a product of the Democratic Party,” the RNC chairman emphasized.

