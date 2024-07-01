Rick Scott Demands to Know if Dem Debbie Mucarsel-Powell Stands with Biden’s Medicare Advantage Cuts

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Monday demanded to know if Democrat Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell stands with President Joe Biden’s cuts to Medicare Advantage.

Scott’s campaign shared an article by Breitbart News discussing how former President Donald Trump said during a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, that Biden’s cuts to Medicare Advantage, and increasingly popular option for American seniors, is a “total betrayal of seniors.”

“I will not cut one penny from Social Security or Medicare, which Joe Biden is destroying by letting millions of people come into our country,” Trump said.

The former president continued, “By contrast, Joe Biden has cut Medicare Advantage for the last two years.” He added that this cut is a “total betrayal of seniors.”

A 2021 Commonwealth Fund study found that 90 percent of Medicare Advantage enrollees were satisfied with their care, which is about the same as traditional Medicare. Research has even shown Medicare Advantage outperforms Medicare on 16 different clinical quality measures.

Scott’s press release said:

Biden’s cut means nearly 3 million Florida seniors, many of whom rely on fixed incomes, will see their supplemental benefits slashed by nearly $400 per year. In Florida, where 58% of Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in Medicare Advantage, this cut hits particularly hard. And where does Biden’s admirer, socialist-endorsed Florida senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell stand? Exactly where you’d expect. She is supporting Joe Biden, even after his debate performance where he showed he’s not fit for office. Despite Biden’s decision to cut Medicare, she hasn’t stood up for Florida seniors. That’s a huge difference: Rick Scott and Donald Trump have made it clear there will be no cuts to Social Security or Medicare.

“Joe Biden doesn’t care about hardworking Florida seniors. In fact, he would rather pay for illegal aliens’ healthcare and cut the hard-earned benefits of American seniors. Donald Trump and Rick Scott have been clear in their opposition to cutting Social Security or Medicare,” Team Rick Scott spokesman Will Hampson said in a statement.

“Does Biden’s endorsed Florida Senate Candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell agree with Joe Biden’s cuts, or will she stand with President Trump and Senator Scott and oppose this?” he concluded.