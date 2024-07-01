Schumer Bashes ‘MAGA SCOTUS’ After Historic Trump Immunity Decision

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blasted what he called the “MAGA SCOTUS” on Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court found in favor of former President Donald Trump in his challenge to January 6th prosecutors.

Trump faces charges in Washington, D.C., brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith relating to his conduct on January 6, 2021, when rioters stormed the Capitol. He argued that he is immune from prosecution for his official acts.

As Breitbart News reported, the Court found that presidents have absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts, but not from unofficial acts, and remanded the case back to the trial court to determine the difference.

Schumer led Democrats in expressing outrage at the 6-3 decision, in which the conservative majority was led by Chief Justice John Roberts. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Schumer blamed the three Trump-appointed justices:

This disgraceful decision by the MAGA SCOTUS—which is comprised of 3 justices appointed by Trump himself—enables the former President to weaken our democracy by breaking the law. It undermines SCOTUS’s credibility and suggests political influence trumps all in our courts today. https://t.co/wCNI42U5Ki — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 1, 2024

Schumer has a history of trying to intimidate the Supreme Court justices, notably in 2020, when he threatened two newly-appointed justices that they would “pay the price” if they dared to overturn Roe v. Wade, which they later did.

The case is Trump v. United States, No. 23-939 in the Supreme Court of the United States.

