First lady Jill Biden’s first husband, Bill Stevenson, said it is clear President Joe Biden has “deeper issues” after watching his interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos.

Stevenson expressed during an interview with the New York Post that he wished Biden would take a “cognitive test,” and later added that he hopes Biden remains in the presidential race and “gets beaten by Trump.” During Biden’s interview with Stephanopoulos, he claimed that the six days he had spent at Camp David before the presidential debate had not been enough time to recover because he had been sick, and he did not appear to remember if he had watched the debate, saying, “I don’t think I did, no.”

In the interview with Stephanopoulos that aired on Friday night, Biden was also asked several times about taking a cognitive test. Biden said he had not taken a cognitive test because “no one said” he had to, and he refused to take an independent cognitive test, stating that he has one “every single day.”

“I wish he would have the cognitive test,” Stevenson told the outlet. “George asked him about three or four times. It’s what the whole world is thinking about. I feel badly that this guy is someone who now can’t make a decision in the middle of the night.”

Stevenson, who was married to Jill between 1970 and 1975, added that the interview between the president and Stephanopoulos made it “clear Joe Biden has deeper issues.”

“I actually hope Biden stays in the race and gets beaten by Trump,” Stevenson added. “That would be best for the country. My life was better, the economy was better, everything was better under Trump.”

In 2020, Stevenson made headlines after he claimed during an interview with Inside Edition, that the love story Jill and the president tell of how they met, is a lie.

Biden’s performance at the presidential debate last week against former President Donald Trump left Democrats, members of the media, donors, and voters panicked, floating the idea of replacing Biden and questioning whether he was able to serve another term.

While several House Democrats and donors have called for Biden to “step aside” and withdraw from the presidential race, Biden and his campaign have maintained that he is running and will not be dropping out.