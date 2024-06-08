Watch — Model Amber Rose Doubles Down on Trump Support: ‘We’re Not Brainwashed Anymore By the Left’

Model and rapper Amber Rose doubled down on her support for former President Donald Trump, saying more Hollywood celebrities are backing Trump in November because “we’re not brainwashed anymore by the left.”

In an on-camera interview with TMZ, she also said the recent guilty verdict will only make Trump more popular because voters will see the injustice of the politicized legal system.

Amber Rose didn’t shy away from the TMZ reporter who approached her on the street and started pressing her on her recent Trump endorsement.

When asked about the guilty verdict in Trump’s New York case, she replied: “I think it helps him more. I think people see the injustice in what happened and they want to vote for him more than ever.”

Rose is one of a growing number of celebrities who have publicly backed Trump. “I think we just did our research and we’re not brainwashed anymore by the left,” she told TMZ.

As Breitbart News reported, Amber Rose issued an endorsement of former President Donald Trump last month by posting a photo of herself with Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump on Instagram with the caption, “Trump 2024,” with the American flag.

Other celebrities who have backed Trump include 11 rappers such as Sexyy Red and Kodak Black. Meanwhile, some celebrities who enthusiastically backed Biden in 2020 have chosen not to support him this time around, including Cardi B and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

