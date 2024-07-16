RNC Schedule for Tuesday: Events, Speakers, Where to Watch

The Republican National Convention (RNC) began its second day on Tuesday, with a wide variety of events and speakers, such as Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

In addition, the Angel Family of Rachel Morin is scheduled to appear, as well as various other organizations supporting a myriad of causes.

Day two of the RNC comes after an eventful first day where former President Donald Trump and his pick for vice president, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), were officially nominated to be the candidates for the GOP, and where Trump made a historic entrance days after surviving an assassination attempt.

People such as model and actress Amber Rose, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, and Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue were among the speakers on the first day of the RNC.

Tuesday’s schedule for the RNC consists of:

Multi-State Breakfast & Speaking Program – 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – Grand Geneva Forum Louisiana Delegation Breakfast – 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – Crowne Plaza, Milwaukee South Reagan – Starring Dennis Quaid and Jon Voight Movie Screening – 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Hilton Milwaukee City Center, Regency Ballroom Foreign Ambassador “Welcome to Milwaukee” Brunch – 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. – American Family Field Panel Discussion – Israel and the Path to Peace – 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – Location Provided Upon RSVP Road to 2024 with Chris LaCivita, Senior Advisor, President Trump’s 2024 Campaign – 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant Defend and Protect: The Critical Role of Safety, Sel-Defense & Standing Up for Our Constitutional Rights in the 2024 Election – Featuring Trump campaign Senior Advisor Chris LaCivita & key pro 2A lawmakers – 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Pfister Hotel BBQ, Bikes, & Blues Western States Event – 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Harley Davidson Museum A Republican Approach to a Dangerous World – 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Location Provided Upon RSVP Republican Women Lunch with special speaker Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders – 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Freedom Riders Reception – 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Drink Wisconsinibly Pub GOP Express (Convention Fest) – 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Delegation Hotels to Bus Depot Reagan – Starring Dennis Quaid and Jon Voight Movie Screening – 12:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Hilton Milwaukee City Center, Regency Ballroom The Blockchain Sessions: Featuring Former CFTC Chairman Chris Giancarlo – 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The New Mavericks: Honoring Black Delegates & Alternates – 1:00 p.m. -2:30 p.m. – Iron Horse Hotel RNC Grassroots Training – 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Baird Center, Ballroom C Transatlantic Approaches to China: Meeting the Major Challenge of the 21st Century – 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m – Northwestern Mutual Tower, Grand Ballroom Panel Discussion: Antitrust, Regulation & Intellectual Property in the Next Trump Administration – 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Milwaukee Athletic Club Giving Americans a Voice Town Hall – 2:00 p.m. -4:30 p.m – Bradley Symphony Center Panel Conversation and Reception – 2:00 p.m – 5:00 p.m. – Pabst, The Barley Room Convention Fest: The Official Delegate Experience – 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Inner USSS Security Perimeter America First Convention Fest – 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Convention Fest Stage GOP Express (Session) – 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Delegation Hotels to Bus Depot American Jewish Committee Diplomatic Reception – 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Location Provided Upon RSVP Fundraising Reception in support of GOP Winning Women 2024 – 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen & Craft Distillery Reagan – Starring Dennis Quaid and Jon Voight Movie Screening – 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Hilton Milwaukee City Center, Regency Ballroom American Energy CARES Reception – 4:00 pm. – 6:00 p.m. – Mitchell Park Domes Red, White & Brew: Toast Women Who Make Our Country Great – 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Best Place at Historic Pabst Brewery Official Convention Watch Party – 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Drink Wisconsinibly Pub Official Session #3 – 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Fiserv Forum I Love New York Party – 9:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. – Shaker’s Cigar Bar Lone Star Social – 9:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. – Grain Exchange Equipped to Party: Welcome to Milwaukee – 9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. – St. James 1868 American Energy CARES After Hours – 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. – Discovery World GOP Express – buses will depart immediately after the conclusion of the evening session – Bus Depot to Delegation Hotels Virginia Delegation Party – 10:00 p.m. – Marcus Performing Arts Center Louisiana Delegation Reception – 11:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. – Crowne Plaza Milwaukee South

Speakers for day two of the RNC consist of: Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), Nevada Republican Senate candidate Sam Brown, Virginia Republican Senate candidate Hung Cao, the family of Rachel Morin, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, among many others.

The City Channel for Milwaukee began broadcasting the RNC beginning at 6:00 p.m. on July 15, and the convention will continue to be broadcast 24/7, until midnight on Friday, July 19.

People will also be able to stream the convention on services such as X, Facebook Live, and YouTube.