Tim Allen on ‘Cowardly’ Donald Trump Assassination Attempt: ‘Like Him or Not,’ He Is ‘Someone’s Grandad, Father, Husband’

Actor Tim Allen responded to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump that occurred on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, describing it as “cowardly.”

In a post on X, the actor, who is known for his roles in Toy Story and Last Man Standing, wrote that he “had some trouble processing” the assassination attempt. Allen explained that Trump is not just the former president and a presidential candidate but “someone’s granddad, father, sibling, friend and husband.”

“Really had some trouble processing the cowardly assassination attempt last week,” Allen wrote. “The former president, like him or not, is someone’s granddad, father, sibling, friend and husband. He simply presents a different position.”

Allen warned that “framing one’s opposition into an enemy is a radical strategy.”

“It turns actual problem solving into an ego game of winning and losing thru word play,” Allen added. “Consider problem solving to any issue and the truth will present itself in a difficult concept, compromise. Seek truth avoid a version of truth.”

The actor’s post comes after Trump was shot by a “bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at a Trump ally from a nearby roof with a direct line of sight to the former president.

Defiant: Bloodied Trump Pumps Fist to Crowd After Possible Shooting at Rally

C-SPAN

Corey Comperatore, a former Pennsylvania fire chief, was left dead after he “threw” his wife and daughter “to the ground to try to protect them” when the former president had been shot. Two others were left injured.

The actor has been known to be outspoken regarding woke culture and political correctness.

In November 2022, Allen explained that he had fought to have “Christ” put back into “Christmas” for Disney’s limited series The Santa Clauses.

Allen also mocked the societal group that has been labeled as the “woke” in a post on X, asking, “Who is the face of woke? Do wokees have a club house in someone’s backyard or maybe a cute yet safe playpen somewhere?”

The actor also joked about President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline in a post on X in September 2022, writing, “Biden was on 60 minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was.”