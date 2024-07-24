Elon Musk Reveals He Is a Guest of Benjamin Netanyahu’s, Will Attend His Speech

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk revealed that he is a guest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s and plans to attend his speech before Congress.

Musk was spotted earlier on Wednesday at the United States Capitol ahead of Netanyahu’s 2:00 p.m. speech. Netanyahu was invited in June to speak before a joint meeting of members of the United States House and Senate.

When Kelly Phares, a senior Capitol Hill producer with Fox News, asked if Musk was there for Netanyahu’s “address,” Musk said he was.

“Do you plan to attend?” Phares asked Musk.

“I do,” Musk added.

“And, whose guest are you?” Phares asked.

“Netanyahu’s,” Musk added.

In January, Musk attended a conference organized by the European Jewish Association at Auschwitz, which talked about online antisemitism.

Musk later referred to himself as being “aspirational Jewish” after his visit to the site of the Auschwitz death camp.

In November, Musk visited Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of the communities Hamas terrorists hit the hardest on October 7, 2023. During his visit, Israeli President Isaac Herzog told Musk that his social media platform needed to do more “to fight and combat” Jewish hate.

Musk had previously received criticism for allowing antisemitism to grow on X, along with comments that he made that appeared to support an antisemitic theory as being “the actual truth.”

In October, Musk also seemed to endorse a pro-Palestinian terror account on X. However, Musk later deleted his endorsement of the account.