A report shows that Vice President Kamala Harris selected a migrant in the United States illegally for a jobs program while serving as district attorney of San Francisco.

According to a report from the New York Post, Harris ran a jobs program in San Francisco that allowed illegal migrants arrested for drug offenses to get job training and have their records expunged. As it turned out, one of the people she picked for the program happened to be Alexander Izaguirre, a migrant in the United States illegally from Honduras who “allegedly brutally assaulted a young woman, leaving her with a skull fracture and longterm trauma”:

The DA’s office chose Izaguirre for the program after he was arrested twice in eight months for allegedly snatching a purse and for selling cocaine, the LA Times reported at the time. In July 2008, while in the “Back on Track” program, Izaguirre committed another crime. According to authorities, he stole the purse of Amanda Kiefer, a San Francisco resident who had been walking with her friend to a restaurant in the Pacific Heights area. After taking her purse, Izaguirre got into an SUV and attempted to run her down, authorities said. Kiefer got onto the hood of the car and hit the brakes, throwing the 29-year-old into the road and fracturing her skull.

Kiefer’s story later came to the forefront as Kamala Harris ran for California Attorney General. She expressed regret that illegal migrants were permitted into the program.

“The immigration issue, as it relates to the Izaguirre case, obviously is a huge kind of pimple on the face of this program,” Harris told the LA Times. “I don’t mean to trivialize it, nor do I mean to cover it up.”

The program was later changed to require potential workers to show legal documentation. While serving as district attorney of San Francisco, Harris supported sanctuary city policies and even said in 2006, “We are a sanctuary city, a city of refuge, and we always will be.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.