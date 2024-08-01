The sanctuary state of California issued a driver’s license to the illegal alien now accused of carjacking and killing 54-year-old Melody Waldecker, a mother of four and grandmother of eight, in Loudoun County, Virginia.

As Breitbart News reported, 21-year-old illegal alien Jose Aguilar-Martinez of El Salvador has been arrested and charged by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office for felony carjacking in connection with the death of Melody Waldecker of Montgomery County, Maryland.

Friends have since set up a GoFundMe page for Waldecker’s family.

Loudoun County Sheriff Michael Chapman now reveals that Aguilar-Martinez was issued a driver’s license by the sanctuary state of California.

Since 2015, California has given driver’s licenses to more than a million illegal aliens in an attempt to ensure that they are not turned over to law enforcement for driving without a license and therefore susceptible to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions.

“This is a horrific tragedy, and we mourn the death of Melody Waldecker as the result of the heinous actions by a suspect in our nation illegally,” Chapman said in a statement. “This is another reminder of why it is essential that localities collaborate with our federal counterparts charged with enforcing U.S. immigration laws.”

According to Chapman, ICE agents have issued nearly 500 detainers for illegal aliens in Loudoun County’s custody from fiscal years 2023 and 2024. Over that period, ICE took custody of almost 250 of those illegal aliens and nearly 100 have been deported thus far.

On July 28, Waldecker stopped at a 7-Eleven around 11:30 a.m. in Sterling, Virginia, after visiting her ailing mother.

While walking into the 7-Eleven, Waldecker noticed a man, identified by police as Aguilar-Martinez, attempting to break into her parked car. When Waldecker tried to stop Aguilar-Martinez, police allege the illegal alien hit and killed Waldecker with the vehicle while fleeing the scene.

When officers arrived at the scene, Waldecker was found dead. Aguilar-Martinez was arrested about 45 minutes later.

Aguilar-Martinez remains at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bail. ICE agents have placed a detainer on him, requesting custody if he is released from jail at any time. Investigators said additional charges may be filed against Aguilar-Martinez.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.