Report: Chicago Stalling on Pro-Israel Group’s Permit to March at DNC; Pro-Palestinian Permit Granted

The City of Chicago is reportedly stalling a permit application from a pro-Israel group to stage a solidarity march during the Democratic National Convention later this month.

The Jewish News Syndicate reports:

The Israeli American Council, a nonprofit organization representing Israeli-Americans that seeks to strengthen ties between the U.S. and Israel, filed two applications with Chicago’s Department of Transportation at the beginning of July, according to Aya Schechter, the group’s chief programming officer. But with just under two weeks remaining until the convention, the IAC has yet to receive an answer from the city, despite following up via phone and email. … Last month, a coalition of pro-Palestinian activists planning a so-called “March on the DNC” gained permission for a protest route near the convention — an offer meant to settle a lawsuit accusing the city of First Amendment violations. The coalition, which predicts more than 25,000 participants who could disrupt the convention, has continued to challenge the contours of the proposed route in court, where a judge’s decision is expected to come next week.

Chicago has been the site of radical pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli protests in the months since October 7, and long before. In June, pro-Palestinian protesters vandalized the city’s iconic Buckingham Fountain, including dying the water red.

