Tim Walz Accompanied Kamala Harris as She Became First Vice President to Visit Abortion Clinic

In March, Kamala Harris became the first vice president in American history to visit an abortion clinic — flanked by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), who is now her running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

Walz, who has described himself as so pro-abortion that even former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) suggested he “tone it down,” joined Harris during her visit to the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Paul, Minnesota. Following the visit, Walz told CNN that “old white men” need to talk more about abortion.

“I think old white men need to learn how to talk about this a little more,” Walz said at the time. “And I think the big thing is: Listen to women. Listen to what they’re saying. We’ve seen that when we listen to them, they’re speaking loudly, and they’re speaking at the ballot box.”

Gov. Tim Walz is so extreme on abortion that Nancy Pelosi once told him that he needs to "tone it down" & be more moderate.

During the clinic visit, Harris met with Dr. Sarah Traxler, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood North Central. The abortion clinic was open during the vice president’s visit, although reporters were kept in the lobby. Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN) was also in attendance.

Harris made the trip as part of her abortion tour around the country ahead of the 2024 presidential election — before President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid due to mounting concerns about his cognitive decline. Harris was considered the Biden reelection campaign’s designated abortion hype-woman, especially because she has no qualms about speaking boldly in favor of abortion compared to the self-proclaimed Catholic president.

Harris becomes the first Vice President to visit an abortion clinic, calls the procedure 'care' & cracks jokes "Everyone get ready for the language: 'Uterus!' That part of the body needs a lot of medical care from time to time."

The Biden-Harris administration has arguably been the most pro-abortion administration in U.S. history, working through executive orders, rule-making, and guidance from unelected government bureaucrats, as well as various legal challenges, to install its abortion-on-demand agenda around the country and the world.

Harris has continued to bring that fervor for abortion into her presidential bid — a dedication that is underpinned by the abortion lobby’s support of her entire political career. Harris has notably refused to cite any abortion limits she supports.

Harris announced Walz as her vice presidential pick on August 6 and said she was “proud” to have him as her running mate.

I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate. As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his. It's great to have him on the team. Now let's get to work.

Abortion giant Planned Parenthood celebrated Harris’s choice of Walz for vice president, calling the pair “the most pro-reproductive freedom ticket in history.”

Pro-life groups have similarly warned of how dangerous the Harris-Walz administration could be for unborn babies.

“Kamala Harris and Tim Walz make up the most pro-abortion presidential ticket America has ever seen. There is no daylight between them on this issue,” SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement. “Walz is no moderate when it comes to abortion.”