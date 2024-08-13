Jeremiah Wright 2.0: Kamala Harris’s Radical Pastor Blamed U.S. for 9/11

Vice President Kamala Harris’s pastor, Dr. Amos Brown of the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco, blamed the U.S. for the terror attack of September 11, 2001 — just as President Barack Obama’s pastor, Jeremiah Wright, did.

Chuck Ross of the Washington Free Beacon reported last month that Rev. Brown’s remarks were so incendiary that Democratic politicians actually left the room during the sermon, and others felt compelled to respond on the spot:

Harris and Brown, the longtime pastor of San Francisco’s Third Baptist Church, have known each other for nearly a quarter century, and the two have remained close throughout her vice presidency. In July of 2023, Harris posted a picture of the two to the vice president’s Instagram account and described Brown as “an inspiration to me always.” … At a memorial service for victims of the 9/11 terror attacks held just six days after al Qaeda murdered nearly 3,000 Americans, Brown used the occasion to point the finger at the United States in remarks that, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, “set a lot of people’s teeth on edge” and “left politicians stunned.” … [Rep. Nancy] Pelosi used her time on the dais to push back against Brown. “With all due respect to some of the sentiments that were earlier expressed—some of which I agree with—make no mistake … the act of terrorism on Sept. 11 put those people outside the order of civilized behavior, and we will not take responsibility for that,” she said at the time.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported at the time:

Even in San Francisco, where political controversy is the norm, former Supervisor Amos Brown’s blistering attack on U.S. foreign policy at the memorial service for last week’s terrorist victims set a lot of people’s teeth on edge. … As the crowd cheered, Paul Holm, former partner of terrorist victim Mark Bingham, got out of his chair on stage, went over to Sen. Barbara Boxer and said, “This was supposed to be a memorial service.” … Later, Pelosi went up to Holm, and fighting back tears, told him how sorry she was for what had happened.

That is Rev. Dr. Amos Brown, the man of whom Harris says: “He remains a source of inspiration to me always.”

The parallels to Obama’s pastor, Jeremiah Wright, are striking. Wright preached that 9/11 was “America’s chickens … coming home to roost,” and declared “God damn America.” Obama embraced Christianity in his church; married his wife in Wright’s church; had his children baptized in his church; and even named his second memoir, The Audacity of Hope, after one of Wright’s sermons. He defended Wright in a famous speech — then, weeks later, disavowed him.