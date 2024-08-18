DNC Protesters Hold ‘Killer Kamala’ Banner as They March in Chicago

Anti-Israel protesters at the DNC were seen holding a banner that said, “Killer Kamala,” as they marched through the streets of Chicago.

The protesters were marching in the lead-up to this week’s Democratic National Convention (DNC) wherein Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to accept her party’s nomination against former President Donald Trump.

🚨 NOW: Protestors are surrounding the DNC Welcome Party with a MASSIVE banner reading “K*LLER KAMALA” This comes just moments after the party was CRASHED by a protestor that got inside OFF TO A STRONG START! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zPDZ5rst1t — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 19, 2024

Hatem Abudayyeh, spokesperson for the coalition, told reporters that “tens of thousands” of people will be marching in the street.

“Almost 270 organizations from across the U.S. have joined the coalition to March on the DNC,” Abudayyeh said. “Tens of thousands [of people] will be out on the streets starting tomorrow, August 19 at noon, right here at Union Park to say, ‘Stop the genocide now, end U.S. aid to Israel and free Palestine.’”

“Up until 2 p.m. when we step off, we’re going to be fighting for our rights and we’re going to be fighting for that route,” Abudayyeh added.

During one speech, which Breitbart News broadcasted during a Facebook live, a woman denounced the Democrats for failing to deliver on promises.

“My issue with the Democratic Party is they tell us lies … Every time, they lie to us,” the woman said. “So why should we come out and vote for these Democrats? They’re not doing nothing for us. And I’m sick and tired of them lying to us. Every single time.”

