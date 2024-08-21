Michelle Obama Voices Support for Childhood Transgenderism at DNC

Former First Lady Michelle Obama appeared to voice support for childhood transgenderism at the Democratic National Convention, accusing former President Donald Trump of “demonizing” children “for being who they are” during her speech.

Obama, who made it her mission during her husband’s tenure to promote healthy lifestyles to children, used her Tuesday night keynote address to say that it is “unpresidential” to speak out against childhood sex changes.

After calling Trump “misogynistic” and “racist,” the former first lady began listing things that do not “make anybody’s life better.”

“…​​Because gutting our health care, taking away our freedom to control our bodies, the freedom to become a mother through IVF, like I did-those things are not going to improve the health outcomes of our wives, mothers, and daughters,” Obama told the crowd.

“Shutting down the Department of Education, banning our books-none of that will prepare our kids for the future…Demonizing our children for being who they are and loving who they love–look, that doesn’t make anybody’s life better,” she argued.

While she stopped short of explicitly naming transition procedures, it was clear to many people that Obama was referring to gender and sexuality.

The former first lady also decried “banning our books” because it will not “prepare our kids for the future,” referring to pushes from conservative parents to remove lewd and sexually-themed books from classrooms.

Obama’s claim that Trump wants to take away women’s “freedom to become a mother through IVF” was later debunked on X by Trump’s own words:

“I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby,” Trump said in April in a video statement. “What could be more beautiful or better than that?”