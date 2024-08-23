Nolte: Donald Trump Faced Second Credible Assassination Threat After Three Days of DNC Incitement

After three days of high-profile Democrats — like Barry and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and vice presidential nominee Tim Walz — smearing Donald Trump as a Nazi-loving racist, sexist, rapist, and con man who will destroy democracy, there was a statewide manhunt in Arizona launched by a credible assassination threat against the former president.

As Breitbart News reported:

An urgent manhunt is underway for an Arizona sex offender who allegedly threatened to assassinate former President Donald Trump during his Thursday visit to the U.S.-Mexico border. Ronald Lee Syvrud — whom the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office described as a 66-year-old white man who stands at six feet tall, weighs 220 pounds, and wears glasses — allegedly made the unspecified threats on social media[.]

Thankfully, the man was eventually apprehended.

This comes just six weeks after Trump was shot in the face in Pennsylvania and came within a centimeter of being murdered:

C-SPAN

This is what can happen when Democrats and the corporate media tell a country of some 330 million people that a man — in this case, Trump — not only needs to be killed but that assassinating him would be seen as a heroic act, like killing Adolf Hitler.

Shouldn’t an “autocrat” be killed before he takes office?

Shouldn’t someone who demeans dead combat veterans as “suckers” and “losers” be stopped before he becomes commander-in-chief?

Shouldn’t a bloodthirsty private citizen, using his pull to prolong a war, be taken out?

Shouldn’t everything be done to stop someone who invites white supremacists to dine with him?

How can we allow someone who is “threatened” by successful black people to become president?

A hero must take out the monster associated with the KKK.

Where’s the hero we need to stop a man who praises Nazis?

Where’s the great American who will put a bullet in the head of this “plague,” this “clear and present threat” to America?

A president who tells American citizens to inject themselves with bleach…? He must be stopped.

It would be one thing if any of this were true, but these are all lies. Worse still, the Democrats and their corporate media palace guards know they are lies. They also know this kind of talk incites violence. They also know Trump was nearly assassinated six weeks ago.

These false allegations are all assassination dog whistles.

Democrats and the media do not care.

Fearing they cannot defeat him in an election, they want Trump dead.

Oh, and, according to the Daily Mail, while Trump was out in the open at the Arizona border, the Secret Service didn’t bother to inform him about this latest threat made by a career criminal.

Six weeks ago, the Secret Service allowed Trump to take the stage after spotting a guy creeping around with a range finder. Then they allowed Trump to remain on stage even after people in the crowd spotted a guy with a gun on a roof that was left unprotected for some reason.

They all want him dead.

