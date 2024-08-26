As soon as Vice President Kamala Harris actually begins speaking to the press and holding interviews, that will be the “beginning of the end” of her campaign, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“Look, if you just look at the two campaigns, one side all they can talk about is race, abortion, and I hate Trump and you should too,” he said, contrasting that with the Trump campaign’s message, which is all about the economy and inflation, the southern border and crime, getting crime under control, and restoring peace and stability across the globe.

“I think those two messages. And then the third thing I would add is, Kamala is going to start speaking at some point. She’s been completely scripted and given a free pass for the past several weeks,” Emmer said, making a bold prediction.

“As soon as she starts talking, that will be the beginning of the end,” he said. “Donald Trump’s going to win in November.”

Emmer said he believes the case has already been made, as the American people have already experienced an America under Trump and Biden-Harris.

“You’ve got a unique electorate that has seen these two movies already. They saw what the world looks like under Donald Trump, and they saw, they have seen what the world looks like under Harris and Biden for the last three and a half years. I think that people are lot smarter than the folks in Washington, DC, you know, the political partisans given credit for,” he said, predicting the American people are “going to vote with their pockets.”

“They’re going to vote with safety and security. They’re going to vote for peace and stability around the world. They’re going to vote for Donald Trump and JD Vance,” Emmer added.

