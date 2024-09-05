Kamala Harris Campaign Raises $300 Million in August

Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign raised more than $300 million in August, more than twice that raised by former President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Harris has been raising significant funds since President Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he would not seek the Democrat nomination.

Two sources familiar with the Harris fundraising totals said that there are plans to hold several fundraisers for Harris’s campaign in September, including possible events in major hubs such as New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and San Franscisco.

NBC News reported:

After the convention, Harris campaign officials said they had raised more than $540 million since Harris took the reins of the campaign. The whopping fundraising numbers for Harris come just after the Trump campaign reported it and related entities raised $130 million in the month of August, with nearly $300 million cash on hand. Trump’s campaign reported that 98% of the month’s donations came in at less than $200.

Brian Hughes, a senior Trump campaign adviser, said in a statement, “These fundraising numbers from August are a reflection of that movement and will propel President Trump’s America First movement back to the White House so we can undo the terrible failures of Harris and Biden.”

Meanwhile, Harris has refused to answer why her presidential campaign claimed that she “does not support” electric vehicle (EV) mandates after her years of backing these mandates in the White House and as a Democrat senator.

Axios reported:

In a lengthy “fact-check” email last week that covered several issues, a campaign spokesperson included a line saying that Harris “does not support an electric vehicle mandate” — suggesting she changed her previous position, without elaborating. On Aug. 28 Axios asked the Harris campaign to clarify her position, and whether she would sign or veto a bill she co-sponsored in 2019 that included such a mandate for manufacturers. On Tuesday afternoon, Harris’ campaign ultimately declined to comment.

Harris even backed President Joe Biden’s EV mandate, which would require that a majority of new cars produced and sold in the U.S. are EVs or hybrids by 2032.