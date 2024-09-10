Woke Media Cheers ABC Debate Moderator for Combatting Trump on Abortion

Woke left-wing media figures praised ABC debate moderator Linsey Davis Tuesday night for intervening in Vice President Kamala Harris’s favor.

Davis’s attempt was one of many instances of disputing former President Donald Trump’s answers. Harris was permitted to avoid fact checking — and was never prodded when ignoring moderator questions.

As Breitbart’s Matt Boyle wrote:

Davis is now commentating instead of moderating, making commentary about Trump’s answer where she says there is no state in the union where it is legal to kill a baby after it is born. But, Davis’s snide remark — which helped set Harris up for a snide remark of her own about Trump telling “lies” — ignores the fact that several Democrats, including the Democrat former governor of Virginia Ralph Northam, have openly said they want infanticide.

“WOW — Linsey Davis fact-checks Trump awful lies about abortionc0. Kamala hammers the point home that Trump is a liar,” posted Aaron Rupar.

MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin wrote “ABC’s Linsey Davis just fact-checked Trump: ‘There is no state in which it’s legal to kill a baby after it’s born.'”

Yashar Ali, who writes for the Huffington Post and New York Magazine, gloated as well, posting a video and writing, “After former President Trump lied about late-term abortions, ABC’s @LinseyDavis says: ‘There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it is born.'”

Justin Baragona, a former reported for the Daily Beast, wrote:

Trump falsely accuses Tom Walz of supporting “execution after birth” when pressed about his abortion stance. “It’s execution, no longer abortion, because the baby is born, okay? And that’s not okay with me.” Linsey Davis: “There is no state in this country where it’s legal to kill a baby after it is born.”

“Kudos to journalist Linsey Davis for fact-checking Trump live on his abortion lie during debate,” wrote Ernest Owens, journalist and author of The Case for Cancel Culture.

