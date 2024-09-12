President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s administration have overseen a record surge in the foreign-born population, with about 2-in-13 United States residents having been born in a foreign country.

Analysis published by the Center for Immigration Studies, which reviewed data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Social and Economic Supplement of the Current Population Survey, details the extent to which Biden and Harris have grown the foreign-born population in the U.S. to a record-setting level.

According to the survey, the foreign-born population stands at about 51.3 million as of March of this year — an increase of 2.5 million migrants compared to March 2023. In effect, the survey indicates that at least 2-in-13 U.S. residents are now foreign-born.

The Census Bureau and Department of Labor’s monthly Current Population Survey recently suggested that the foreign-born population is even higher, standing at 51.6 million as of March of this year.

While legal immigration continues to bring about a million new green card-holders to the U.S. annually, Biden and Harris’s policies at the U.S.-Mexico border have ensured that millions of migrants have arrived in American communities over the last three and a half years that would not have otherwise been in the U.S.

This drastic increase in immigration is driving about 80 percent of the nation’s rapid population growth. If immigration levels are not reduced, the foreign-born population could hit 70 million by 2060.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.