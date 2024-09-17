Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) suggested that former President Donald Trump’s security detail should be increased, and he should be protected by Navy SEALs, days after a second assassination attempt on the former president in two months.

During an interview with Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow, Tuberville criticized the Biden-Harris administration and called for the current administration to “at least act like you care about a Republican candidate.”

“They’re trying to kill the only guy that has a chance to get this fixed,” Tuberville said. “And of course, President Biden — I don’t know who’s running our country, but somebody needs to step up to the plate and at least act like you care about a Republican candidate. But, they truly don’t. They could care less.”

“There needs to be SEAL teams,” Tuberville said. “There needs to be military. Larry, I don’t know what these people are thinking.”

Tuberville added that people such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had “all kinds of security.”

“Of course, Chuck Schumer and McConnell, all these people up here running around with all kinds of security in Washington, DC,” Tuberville added. “And, the one man that we need to protect his life, is Donald Trump and they refuse to do it.”

Tuberville’s comments come as Ryan Wesley Routh was apprehended on Sunday after he had reportedly been hiding in the bushes near Trump International Golf Course, where Trump had been playing golf.

Law enforcement officials revealed that a rifle with a scope, a Go-Pro camera, and two backpacks had been discovered in the bushes where Routh had been hiding.

As Breitbart News previously reported, after the Secret Service saw Routh and opened fire, the suspect fled. A witness was reported as seeing Routh’s vehicle and taking a photo.

The second assassination attempt on Trump’s life comes after the former president was shot by “a bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear during his July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, opened fire from the roof of a nearby building where he had a direct line of sight of Trump.

In the aftermath of the first assassination attempt on Trump, the Secret Service and former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle received criticism over the multiple security failings during the Butler rally.