Ron DeSantis Urges Federal Government to Help North Carolina: ‘We Have What We Need’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Monday that the federal government should focus on helping the people in North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Speaking on the storm efforts on Monday, DeSantis said he was flying when President Joe Biden called him, so he was not able to speak with him.

“What I would say is … Florida — we have it handled, we got approved for the individual assistance, things we’ve wanted. We have what we need now — obviously, you know, there may be additional things that we’ll ask for in the future,” DeSantis said, explaining that it depends on “how things shake out.”

“But I think most of the effort should be in western North Carolina right now, because you still have active rescues that need to take place,” DeSantis said, pointing relief efforts that way.

“I mean, just think about it; it’s almost like if this area were totally cut off and every road was destroyed and all this, but you can still get places by boat — there you can’t do that … and I just think they should really — the federal government should focus on that,” the Florida governor said.

“We’re running rescue flights. We’re happy to do it, but I know the federal government has more assets than the state of Florida has, so there should not be anybody left behind,” he added.

DeSantis’s remark comes as Harris receives backlash for largely ignoring the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene, which ravaged not only Florida and Georgia, but also western North Carolina. Over the weekend, Harris opted to party with celebrities and studio executives at her glitzy fundraiser at the JW Marriott in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

As Breitbart News detailed:

Among those in attendance at Sunday’s Harris-Walz Hollywood fundraiser were Demi Lovato, Stevie Wonder, Jessica Alba, Lily Tomlin, and Sterling K. Brown, according to multiple reports. Former Disney chief and Democrat fundraiser Jeffrey Katzenberg was there, as were Universal boss Donna Langley and Hollywood PR maven Kelly Bush Novak. The shindig reportedly raised more than $28 million for the Harris-Walz campaign. Kamala Harris spent the weekend rubbing elbows with celebrities as millions of Americans in the southeast continued to pull themselves out of the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene. President Joe Biden told reporters that the federal government won’t be giving people affected by the hurricane any more federal resources.

She was also ripped for posting a staged photo:

Even former President Donald Trump, who headed to Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday to deliver relief items, called Harris out.

“Why is Lyin’ Kamala Harris in San Francisco, a City that she has totally destroyed, at fundraising events, when big parts of our Country are devastated and under water – with many people dead?” Trump asked on Sunday.

Trump also explained on Monday that he planned to visit North Carolina as well and has “a lot of supplies ready for them.”

“But access and communication is now restricted, and we want to make sure that Local Emergency Management is able to focus on helping the people most affected, and not being concerned with me. I’ll be there shortly, but don’t like the reports that I’m getting about the Federal Government, and the Democrat Governor of the State, going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas,” Trump added.

