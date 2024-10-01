Watch — Ad Exposes Kamala Harris: ‘Once a Radical, Always a Radical’

The Sentinel Action Fund, a conservative super PAC, released a digital ad ahead of Tuesday’s vice presidential debate, detailing how Kamala Harris is “always a radical” despite recently portraying herself as a moderate, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

The Sentinel Action Fund released its digital ad, which aims to target over one million low-propensity voters across Pennsylvania.

The ad seeks to remind voters that although Harris has recently portrayed herself as a moderate, she has claimed that her “values” have not changed.

The end of the ad reads, “Kamala Harris: once a radical, always a radical.”

Jessica Anderson, the president of the Sentinel Action Fund, said in a written statement to Breitbart News that Harris and Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) have not been honest with voters about their radical stances.

She said:

Kamala Harris and Bob Casey are being dishonest with Pennsylvania voters about their radical stances on everything from fracking to the border crisis, and this ad only shows a small snapshot of the various lies they have told voters. Looking at their records, Kamala Harris and Bob Casey have spent their time in office pushing for the reckless federal spending packages that have led to the historic inflation rates and unaffordable home prices in the Commonwealth. They have fueled the nation’s border crisis and allowed Mexican drug cartels to bring deadly fentanyl into our communities, which has affected over 4,000 Pennsylvannians in the last year alone. If re-elected, Kamala Harris and Bob Casey will continue these failed policies and work against the interests of Pennsylvanians by attacking the industries that help Pennsylvania families make a living. [Emphasis added]