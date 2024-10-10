Exclusive: Dave McCormick Discusses ‘Emotional’ Butler Rally

Former President Donald Trump’s triumphant return to Butler, Pennsylvania — at the site of the first assassination attempt — was emotional, Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“Man, it was emotional,” McCormick, who is running against Democrat Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), said, describing the scene.

“First of all the crowd was, I mean, stunning. It was as far as the eye could see. It was just enormous. And you know, I’d been there on the first Butler shooting and right in the front row,” he said, noting he was just 15 to 20 feet from Trump.

“He had almost called me. He had called me up on stage. I had started to walk up, get through security, and then he said, ‘No, go on back down. I want to talk about the border. I’ll have you come up later.’ And the shooting started,” McCormick revealed.

RELATED — Trump’s Iconic Return to Butler — “As I Was Saying…”

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News and Image Thumbnail: Ashley Oliver / Breitbart News

“So this was a very, very personal for me. And I went back and I spoke, and I was also on the front row again,” he said, noting that this time, he was sitting next to Corey Comperatore’s wife Helen and their two daughters.

RELATED — Artist Pays Tribute to Corey Comperatore at Butler Trump Rally

Matt Perdie / Breitbart News

“You know, I have six daughters, so it was, you know, it was a beautiful tribute to their father. And I thought President Trump did that really well. And, you know, it was a, it was a reminder of strength versus weakness, because you saw that just inherent strength of President Trump after being shot,” McCormick said.

LISTEN:

“I mean, I’ve seen people get shot at before when I was in the military. It’s a rare bird that gets shot, shot at like that, and you know, 99 people out of 100 is going to stay in the fetal position, and Trump stands up and put his puts his fist in the air. But it was a reminder of that strength,” he continued, pointing to the significance of the upcoming election.

“I think it was a reminder of the significance of this election, the importance, as I said in my speech there, you know, this really is the most important election of our lifetime. It’s a battle between, you know, strength and weakness and common sense and a radical liberal agenda,” McCormick said.

“But it was also sobering just to be reminded of the loss that day, but also how close — we were an inch away from losing the former president and the Republican nominee. Whatever you think about President Trump — and I’m obviously a huge supporter of his — but whatever you are as an American, that would have been catastrophic. And so it was a sobering day,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.