Former President Donald Trump responded to claims that he was “exhausted” and canceling events, pointing out that Vice President Kamala Harris “didn’t” attend the Al Smith dinner on Thursday night.

When asked by a reporter if he was exhausted, and if that was why he was canceling events, Trump questioned “what event” he had canceled. Trump pointed out that Harris “doesn’t go to any events” and “didn’t even show up” to the Al Smith dinner, making her the first presidential candidate for a major political party to skip the dinner since former President John F. Kennedy and former President Richard Nixon went in 1960.

“Kamala Harris says says you’re ‘exhausted’ and that’s why you’re canceling events,” the reporter said. “Are you exhausted?”

“What event did I cancel? I haven’t canceled,” Trump responded. “She doesn’t go to any events. She’s a loser. She doesn’t go to any events. She didn’t even show up for the Catholics last night at the hotel. It was insulting. All they are is sound bites.”

“So, today, I was at Fox and Friends at seven in the morning,” Trump continued. “I then went to two different — other appearances. I then made about fifteen phone calls. I’ve gone forty-eight days now without rest.”

Trump continued to ask when he had been “seen” taking “even a little bit of a rest.”

“I’m not even tired,” Trump added. “I’m really exhilarated. You know why? We’re killing her in the polls.”

Trump’s comments come as Harris criticized him for being “exhausted” during a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, noting that his “campaign team recently said, “Trump had been “ducking debates and canceling interviews” because he was exhausted.

“He has no plan for how he would address the needs of the American people and he is, as we have seen, only focused on himself,” Harris said. “And, how he is ducking debates and canceling interviews. Check this out — his own campaign team recently said it is because of exhaustion. If you are exhausted on the campaign trail, it raises real questions about whether you are fit for the toughest job in the world.”

A recent report from Axios revealed that Trump’s upcoming event with the National Rifle Association (NRA) in Savannah, Georgia, had been canceled due to “campaign scheduling conflicts.” The outlet added that Trump had “pulled out of two mainstream media interviews,” one with NBC News and one with CNBC News.

The report from Axios comes as Trump did an interview with Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade on Friday morning and is holding a rally in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday evening.

Trump also recently participated in an all-woman town hall event in Georgia and held a town hall event in Oaks, Pennsylvania. The former president has also held rallies in places such as Aurora, Colorado; and in Scranton, Pennsylvania, among other places.