Kamala Harris Demands End to Filibuster over Abortion, but Consequences Would Be Sweeping

Vice President and Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris called to end the filibuster over killing unborn babies in abortions — a move that has far greater implications for the balance of power in the United States.

Harris called for the end of the legislative filibuster in the Senate during an appearance on Wisconsin Public Radio on Tuesday to codify the right to abortion and eliminate state pro-life laws.

“I think we should eliminate the filibuster for Roe,” Harris said. “To actually put back in law the protections for reproductive freedom and for the ability of every person and every woman to make decisions about their own body and not have their government tell them what to do.”

Her call to end the filibuster is the furthest she has gone in her pledge to federalize abortion if she is elected in November. Harris has repeatedly said she would sign legislation to restore Roe v. Wade, which the Supreme Court overturned in 2022, and has made killing unborn babies in abortions central to her campaign. She has repeatedly refused to cite abortion restrictions she would support and falsely claimed that abortions do not happen later in pregnancy.

Harris has previously called to end the filibuster but for a different reason. During her 2020 presidential campaign, Harris said she would back ending the filibuster to pass the radical Green New Deal, which is essentially a far-left socialist wishlist.

RELATED: Kamala Harris — Who Went After a Pro-Life Journalist as CA AG — Claims Trump Will Jail Journalists

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Steve Daines (R-MT) warned in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News in July that the Democrats have “radical” power-grabbing plans for the United States, which include ending the filibuster if they hold the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.

Nuking the filibuster would drop the 60 required votes to pass legislation to just 51 votes, enabling Democrats to ram through their radical agenda, Daines warned. That agenda, he said, includes packing the U.S. Supreme Court to 13 justices instead of nine, making Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico states to add four Democrat U.S. senators to the Senate, and conducting a federal takeover of election operations everywhere in the country.

“The consequences of losing right now are profound because, if we don’t take back the majority and the Democrats are in charge, they will blow up the filibuster,” Daines told Breitbart News D.C. Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

Daines continued:

That means D.C. and Puerto Rico are now states. That means four Democrat senators in perpetuity. They will also move the Supreme Court from nine to 13 Justices. They will pack the court. And last, they will pass one of their favorite bills — the left — and that’s the federal takeover of all the elections. Our Founding Fathers feared concentration of power. That’s one of the things about the separation of powers both in terms of the three branches of government but also the separation of powers between the federal government and the states, the principles of federalism. This bill would remove any voter ID laws that states have passed. It would be all mail-in ballots. They would have cutoffs on Tuesday night on election night at maybe 8:00 p.m. and have a long tail of maybe two weeks to get all the ballots in. You can see, we lose complete control of elections, and the left does irreparable harm to this country with a power grab that would make it very difficult to ever get a center-right government elected in Washington again.

WATCH: Daines Warns that Senate Democrats Plan “Radical” Power Grab Nuking Filibuster, Packing SCOTUS, Making D.C. and Puerto Rico States

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News

As Boyle reported, the only thing that stopped Democrats from ending the filibuster in the last two Congresses is that two senators who now claim to be independents and have since left the Democrat Party refused to go along with this strategy. He wrote:

Those two senators, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, are both not running for reelection this cycle. Despite leaving the Democrat Party, they did not join the Republicans and still caucus with Democrats. But, since both are leaving the U.S. Senate, Daines warns that if Democrats hold the majority, there will be no dissenting voices left inside the Democrat Party to stop them from going through with their radical power grab plans. Daines points to a written plan from Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate in California this year, who explicitly made these goals clear in what Schiff calls the interest of protecting “democracy.”

Daines said that since Sinema and Manchin have both announced their retirements, “there are no more Democrats that are going to stand to protect the filibuster.”

“…[W]hich means it’s a simple 50-vote-plus-one threshold to put these radical changes into our laws, including — imagine the Second Amendment and the gun-grabbing legislation they would pass with just 51 votes,” Daines said.

“By the way, don’t believe me: Go read what Adam Schiff has written. It’s a sad report, but Adam Schiff is probably going to be the next U.S. senator from California,” he continued. “He telegraphed this in writing earlier this year. So, that’s their strategy. We cannot let them succeed, and that’s why we have to get at least 51 Republicans in the United States Senate in January of 2025.”