Donald Trump Projected to Win South Carolina

Former President Donald Trump is projected to win South Carolina’s nine electoral college votes.

Trump will win South Carolina in the 2024 presidential election with 59.5 percent of the vote to Vice President Kamala Harris’s 39.3 percent at the time of this writing, according to the Associated Press (AP), which called the race for the state at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Trump’s win in South Carolina means he will take the state’s nine electoral college votes.

By 8:00 p.m. ET, Trump has also been projected to win Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, amassing 95 electoral college votes.

Harris, meanwhile, has pulled in 35 electoral college votes after the races were called in Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Maryland.

Notably, Trump recently slammed Harris for the Biden-Harris administration’s response to Hurricane Helene, noting that it “was a disgrace.”

Meanwhile, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who ran as a foe to Trump a matter of months ago, has since become a friend, making her new stance clear in a supportive op-ed about the 45th president on Sunday, barely 48 hours out from Election Day.

As Breitbart News reported, Haley challenged Trump in the 2024 Republican primary before dropping out in early March, following her string of losses on Super Tuesday.

In the last presidential election, Trump won The Palmetto State against President Joe Biden with nearly 1.4 million votes. Trump defeated Biden by 55.1 percent to his 43.4 percent.

Trump also won South Carolina in 2016 when he faced off against former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. In 2016, Trump defeated Clinton by 54.9 percent to her 40.8 percent.

