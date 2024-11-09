Alex Marlow: Liberal Women Promising Abstinence After Trump’s Win Will ‘Lead to Fewer Abortions’

Liberal women’s promises to swear off men in protest of Donald Trump’s electoral romp will lead to fewer abortions, a benefit Alex Marlow highlighted Friday on his new podcast The Alex Marlow Show.

Marlow’s podcast launched November 6 and will feature new episodes every weekday.

You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Marlow had nothing but encouragement for the anti-Trump women taking to social media to take a vow of abstinence after the former president became the president-elect once again on Tuesday. The women apparently are withholding their bodies to “combat the patriarchy.”

“You know what? I’m happy with this thing,” Marlow said. “If this is gonna happen, if they’re swearing off being intimate with men, dating men, because they voted for Trump, I have to say it’s probably gonna lead to fewer abortions, and I’m cool with that.”

“The fewer abortions the better,” he added.

Marlow, who was the first employee hired by Breitbart News founder Andrew Breitbart, is the two-time New York Times bestselling author of Breaking the News and Breaking Biden. He has been featured on the covers of TIME magazine and Newsweek and was described in Forbes’ “30 Under 30” as “perhaps the most significant media figure in America.”

He has been editor-in-chief of Breitbart News since 2013. He hosted Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 2015 to 2023.

Marlow, who launched his new show the morning after Election Day, said the nature of Trump’s victory means “it’s time to reach out to all those people” who have not supported Trump “and to try to bring them to our side.”

“I’m feeling optimistic that it’s now time to embrace the huge tent,” he said. “It is important to solidify those America First values, but we do it by conversion. We don’t do it by necessarily bludgeoning people out of existence.”

Marlow noted Trump’s victory in heavily Hispanic Starr County, a Texas border county – the first time Republicans carried the county since 1896 – as evidence that new voters are receptive to Trump’s message and agenda.

“Harris-Walz only brought in 41% of the vote” in Starr County, Marlow said. “Ninety-seven percent Hispanic — they get it. They’re starting to understand that Trump could bring more global peace. Only guy where wars recessed during his administration in recent modern presidencies. It’s been forever since this has happened.”

“I think Zelensky gets it. I think Putin gets it. I think everyone in the Middle East gets it,” he added.

Breitbart partnered with the Salem Podcast Network to launch the show. Salem has 17 million average downloads per month and is the 11th most listened to podcast network on the Triton Digital platform.

Subscribe to “The Alex Marlow Show” now on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.