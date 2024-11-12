Report: Melania Trump Snubs Jill Biden’s Invite for Tea at White House

There will be no tea for two at the White House on Wednesday for Melania Trump and Jill Biden, with the former first lady too busy with her newly released memoir Melania to accompany President-elect Donald Trump to Washington for the day.

Anonymous sources told CNN that Melania is set to skip the traditional first lady meeting, adding the snub is due to an upcoming scheduling conflict related to her New York Times bestselling book.

Another source gave a different reason for Melania’s anticipated absence, alleging she still holds grievances over the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida in August 2022, as part of the federal classified documents case – which was subsequently dropped in July.

As Breitbart News reported, FBI agents reportedly rifled through her wardrobe and clothes.

“She ain’t going,” that unnamed source told the New York Post. “Jill Biden’s husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer. The Bidens are disgusting. Jill Biden isn’t someone Melania needs to meet.”

A source also told the Daily Mail that “Mrs Trump is not going,” adding that Melania and Jill Biden “have not spoken.”

Trump’s team did try to persuade Melania to come to reconsider as they deemed the meeting important, CNN outlined.

One insider told the network that her decision has not yet been finalized.

President Joe Biden also invited Trump to the Oval Office in a move to smooth transition of government between their two respective administrations, as Breitbart News reported.

Trump accepted and so the meeting will take place on Wednesday, just over a week from when Trump spectacularly defeated Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 race.

The two are set to meet at 11 a.m., according to the White House.