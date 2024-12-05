Nancy Pelosi Backs Hunter Biden Pardon — ‘I Support the President’

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) came out in public support of President Joe Biden on Wednesday, backing the octogenarian’s controversial rush to grant his son, Hunter Biden, a “full and unconditional pardon.”

Pelosi told The Hill when asked for her thoughts about the surprise backflip by a man whose defenestration she helped orchestrate: “I support the president.”

When pushed for a response as to whether she supports the pardon specifically, Pelosi added: “The pardon, yes.”

Her comments mark a return to public life after she was reportedly doing “terrible” after President-elect Donald Trump’s victory and Republicans taking the Senate and retaining the House majority.

The president announced the pardon of his son, convicted of three felony gun and tax charges and facing numerous other legal issues and intense congressional scrutiny, despite years insisting he would not pardon his son or commute his sentence.

Pelosi’s very public affirmation of the move stands in contrast to other Democrats who have questioned Biden’s judgement.

As Breitbart News reported, Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) was one of the first to condemn the pardon.

“I respect President Biden, but I think he got this one wrong,” Stanton tweeted. “This wasn’t a politically-motivated prosecution. Hunter committed felonies, and was convicted by a jury of his peers.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, also a Democrat, condemned Biden’s decision while California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and incoming California Senator Rep. Adam Schiff (D) added their voices to Democrats decrying the decision.